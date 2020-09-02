Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Declares 2 Is Better Than 1 With New Offer

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Starting September 8, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is inviting guests to double up on their fan-favorite classic sandwich with their new upcoming offer featuring two classic sandwiches for just $12.

Dickey’s new 2 for $12 deal will be available to order online on dickeys.com, through the Dickey’s app and in-store for barbecue fans to enjoy at home or on the go. The household name in Texas-style barbecue features a variety of slow-smoked classic sandwiches in their everyday line-up including Pulled Pork, Brisket, Sausage, Spicy Cheddar Sausage, Turkey and Chicken. Folks can also select from seven different barbecue sauces and customize their classic sandwich with cheese, jalapeños or add cole slaw for a crunchy, delicious topper.

“Whether you’re sharing or saving a sandwich for later, we believe this deal is perfect for satisfying that barbecue craving any day of the week,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

In addition, Dickey’s fans can save more when they double their ‘cue by ordering two 2 Meat Plates for $24, which includes a choice of two slow-smoked meats, two savory sides and a buttery roll.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com .

