Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Cues the Madness this Season

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Every March 68 teams are chosen to play in the tournament while millions tune in to watch. This year, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit cues the madness by offering a Party Pack, the perfect meal for basketball lovers nationwide.

The Dickey’s Party Pack includes two pounds each of slow-smoked Brisket and Pulled Pork, three 64-ounce sides including Potato Salad, Coleslaw and Barbecue Beans and a side of twelve buttery rolls.

Dickey’s is also offering guests the option to include a Rack N’ Roll Platter to their meal, which includes a full rack of ribs and six buttery rolls.

Guests can purchase Dickey’s Party Pack online, in-store or on the Dickey’s app.

“Our Party Pack is the perfect option for basketball enthusiasts that are hosting tournament watch parties this season,” says Trevor Wilson, Vice President of Marketing at Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Nothing goes better with watching your team win, or busting your bracket, than Dickey’s slow-smoked barbecue.”

