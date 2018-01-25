Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Cues Convenience with New Mobile App

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) The latest initiative at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit brings authentic, Texas-style barbecue to guests at their fingertips with Dickey’s very own mobile app, featuring online ordering for pick-up or delivery and a new loyalty rewards program.

“We are living in an on-demand world where most guests will choose the location of their next meal primarily based on convenience,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Our new app rewards our guests for their loyalty, fulfills the demand for convenience and most importantly, provides the authentic Texas-style barbecue they love.”

From their favorite everyday menu items to a full-sized catering, guests can now order Dickey’s for all their cravings with the touch of a button. Guests have the choice of in-store or curbside pickup, and/or delivery when ordering through the app. Curbside pickup and delivery availability vary by location.

The second phase of the Dickey’s app, slated to go live in March, will include a review-based loyalty program which rewards Dickey’s guests for feedback on their purchases.

The Dickey’s app is currently available in the Apple app store and will launch for Android in early Summer 2018.

