Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Continues Expansion into Western Michigan

World’s largest barbecue concept signs agreement with proven franchisee to open first Holland location in May

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is bringing its Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

across western Michigan as the world’s largest barbecue concept is set to expand into The Tulip City!

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. CEO Laura Rea Dickey announced today the brand signed an area development agreement with trusted franchisee Krage Fox to bring the Texas-style barbecue concept to Holland in May. The new Holland restaurant will mark Fox’s fourth Dickey’s opening in four years, joining his Jenison, Kalamazoo and Rockford locations. Fox plans to open up to four more locations in Michigan.

The Western Michigan University alumnus and Michigan native has seen record-breaking sales across his three franchise locations – thanks, in part, to Fox’s dedication and passion for each community he serves. Fox is recognized as an exemplary member of the community and even previously gave away free barbecue lunches to Kalamazoo’s first responders as a thank you for their tireless efforts on the frontline the last two years.

“We’re excited to continue growing our partnership with Krage,” Laura Rea Dickey said. “Krage is one of our highest performing Owner Operators nationwide, and we couldn’t be happier to be opening another location in Michigan with him. We look forward to seeing the impact he makes on the Holland community as he introduces Dickey’s tastes of Texas to more of the Great Lakes region.”

When Dickey’s Barbecue Pit makes its Holland debut in May, it will mark the brand’s 15th location in Michigan. To learn more about Dickey’s, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play .

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. , the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. Dickey’s Barbecue 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com .

