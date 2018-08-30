Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Coming Soon to Newark, OH

Newark, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit new franchisee Josh Wise plans to open his first Dickey’s location in Newark, Ohio in September.

“We are excited to have Josh join the Dickey’s family with his first Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location in Newark,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Crafting great barbecue is our passion and we are always excited when we are able to expand Dickey’s brand with such a passionate and experienced owner.”

With an extensive background in the restaurant and hospitality industry and a passion for pit-smoked barbecue, Josh knew that Dickey’s Barbecue Pit would be the perfect fit. The new location will have a variety of grand opening promotions in September to complement Dickey’s slow-smoked barbecue.

“What I love most about Dickey’s is being able to interact with the guests that come in,” says Josh. “I am looking forward to serving guests delicious, slow-smoked barbecue in the cool, welcoming atmosphere that Dickey’s offers with the strong support from everyone in the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit family.”

