Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is Celebrating Togetherness this Memorial Day

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) On Monday, May 25 Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is offering a full lineup of slow-smoked specials for families to enjoy together this Memorial Day. Dickey’s will be open and ready to serve families across the U.S. with online ordering, takeout, curbside pick-up and at qualifying locations, dine-in.

The barbecue joint known for southern-style offerings is bundling some of their fan favorites to give guests an easy and delicious option for Memorial Day. Available at participating locations, Dickey’s Classic Family Pack feeds a family of 4 for $34.99 and includes 1lb of pulled pork, 1lb of brisket, barbecue beans, cabbage slaw, potato salad, 6 rolls, barbecue sauce, pickles and onions.

This Monday, guests can also kick off the unofficial start of Summer with Dickey’s trio of deals, including a $3 Classic Sandwich, a $6 Westerner Sandwich and a $9 Westerner Plate.

“We’re open and proudly serving all of our communities carefully prepared recipes that have been passed down in our family for three generations,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

This weekend in celebration of National Barbecue Month, guests can add fall-off-the-bone ribs to their plate for just $2 each or order Dickey’s St. Louis style ribs by the pound for the whole family to enjoy.

Guests looking for a way to give back can order a First Responder Relief Pack at dickeys.com to be donated to front line responders in their area. Dickey’s, in partnership with The Dickey Foundation, will carry out the delivery and in support of the brave men and women serving everywhere, the Dickey family has pledged to match all donations to double the efforts to feed first responders.

