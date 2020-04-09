Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Celebrates Easter with Free Delivery and Family-Sized Meals

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is making Easter easier this year with a variety of family barbecue bundles including full-sized meat options and savory family-sized sides all available for free contactless delivery.

Dickey’s can accommodate any size group for your Easter celebration. Their southern classics come in a range of sizes including a Classic Family Pack available to order online at dickeys.com or through the Dickey’s app . Dickey’s Classic Family Pack feeds a group of 4 and includes 1lb of pulled pork, 1lb of brisket, barbecue beans, cabbage slaw, potato salad, 6 rolls, barbecue sauce, pickles and onions.

Dickey’s is also serving their comfort food favorites such as hickory-smoked brisket, potato salad, mac-n-cheese, baked potato casserole and more in new, group sizes fit to feed the entire family.

“We know Easter may look a little different this year for many folks, but we want to offer our guests an opportunity to enjoy the tradition of eating a delicious meal with the ones they love,” said Laura Rea Dickey CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We are offering a safe way to order your favorites and we’ll even deliver it right to you or your loved one’s door.”

Dickey’s is also offering Kids Eat Free offer online this Sunday for delivery and curbside pickup. To view deals available for free doorstep delivery or curbside pickup visit Dickey’s promotions page.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

