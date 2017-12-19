Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Brings Texas-style Barbecue to Napa, CA

Napa, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit continues their expansion in California with a new location in Napa slated to open in 2018. The new location will be owned by California locals, Rene and Gwen Bassett. New to the restaurant industry, the couple looks forward to embarking on their new venture with Dickey’s and bringing Texas-style barbecue to residents of their community.

“At Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, we pride ourselves on serving each and every guest authentic, Texas-style barbecue,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “With new franchisees such as Rene and Gwen Bassett that truly love the brand, we can continue our growth and more importantly continue serving our guests delicious barbecue.”

As a retired military veteran, Rene and wife, Gwen, decided they wanted to open their own restaurant and after researching franchising concepts found a home in Dickey’s. “The community here in Napa needs a delicious, affordable barbecue option and we look forward to giving them just that,” says Rene. “Dickey’s is a well-established brand nationwide and we are excited to become a part of the family.”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

