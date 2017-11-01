Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Brings Texas-style Barbecue to King George

The new location will open Thursday, November 2

King George, VA (RestaurantNews.com) New Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location opens its doors this Thursday, November 2 in King George with four weeks of smokin’ specials and giveaways, including free barbecue for a year for three lucky guests. The King George location will be opened by franchisee Roger Wright with his business partners Adrienne Scott and Melissa Wise.

“Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is thrilled to have this group open their first Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location in King George,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “The Dickey’s brand is continuously growing nationwide which is due to our passionate franchisees who serve Dickey’s authentic barbecue to their communities.”

Dickey’s will offer the following specials and giveaways for the next four weeks:

Thirsty Thursdays: Guests will receive a free Big Yellow Cup with free refills all day.

Philanthropy Fridays: “You Give, We Give” – Guests who donate to Dickey’s charitable foundation, Barbecue, Boots & Badges, will receive a gift card as a thank you for their donation. All uniformed first responders also receive 50 percent off their meal.

Smokin’ Saturday: Guests may purchase $2 Pulled Pork Sandwiches all day. Limit two.

Kids Eat Free Sundays: Kids eat free with an adult purchase of $10 or more.

A Virginia native, Wright opens his first Dickey’s location with his business partners Scott and Wise. The trio look forward to serving their community Dickey’s slow-smoked barbecue and becoming an integral part of the community. “At Dickey’s Barbecue Pit we offer authentic, Texas-style barbecue that our community is sure to love,” says Wright.

The new Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in King George is located at 15411 Dahlgren Rd. King George, VA 22485. The phone number is 403-663-4BBQ.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)‘ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 45 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

