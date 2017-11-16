Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Brings Texas-style Barbecue to Benson

The new location will open on Sunday, November 19

Benson, AZ (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit opens their newest location in Benson, AZ on Sunday, November 19 with four weeks of specials and giveaways, including free barbecue for a year for three lucky guests. The new location will be opened by current Dickey’s owners Andy and Carmina McEachron.

“At Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, we pride ourselves on serving each and every guest authentic, Texas-style barbecue,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “With franchisees such as Andy and Carmina that truly love the brand, we can continue our growth and more importantly continue serving our guests delicious barbecue.”

The new location will offer Kids Eat Free with each $10 adult purchase on opening day, Sunday, November 19 and $2 Pulled Pork Sandwiches on Tuesday, November 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., limit two per person.

The Benson location will also offer four weeks of specials including:

Thirsty Thursdays: Guests will receive a free Big Yellow Cup with free refills all day.

Philanthropy Fridays: “You Give, We Give” – Guests who donate to Dickey’s charitable foundation, Barbecue, Boots & Badges, will receive a gift card as a thank you for their donation. All uniformed first responders also receive 50 percent off their meal.

Smokin’ Saturday: Guest may purchase $2 Pulled Pork Sandwiches from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., limit two per person.

Kids Eat Free Sundays: Kids eat free with an adult purchase of $10 or more.

This location will be Andy and Carmina McEachron’s second Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location in Arizona. “We look forward to opening our new location and serving the residents of this community delicious, slow-smoked barbecue,” says Carmina McEachron. “We are proud to be the go-to place for barbecue in this area and are excited to see what the future brings.”

The new Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Benson is located at 775 N. Ocotillo Rd. Benson, AZ 85602. The phone number is 520-720-6679.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)‘ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

