Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Brings Texas-Style Barbecue to Ann Arbor

The new location will open its doors Thursday, October 26

Ann Arbor, MI (RestaurantNews.com) New Dickey’s Barbecue Pit franchisees open their first location this Thursday, October 26 with four weeks of specials and giveaways, including free barbecue for a year for three lucky guests. The new location will be opened by franchising duo William and Rebecca Kaufman.

“The Dickey family congratulates William and Rebecca Kaufman on opening their first Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “With passionate owners such as the Kaufmans the Dickey’s brand will continue to grow and be successful.”

Dickey’s will offer the following specials and giveaways for the next four weeks:

Thirsty Thursdays: Guests will receive a free Big Yellow Cup with free refills all day.

Philanthropy Fridays: “You Give, We Give” – Guests who donate to Dickey’s charitable foundation, Barbecue, Boots & Badges, will receive a gift card as a thank you for their donation. All uniformed first responders also receive 50 percent off their meal.

Smokin’ Saturday: Guests may purchase $2 Pulled Pork Sandwiches all day. Limit two.

Kids Eat Free Sundays: Kids eat free with an adult purchase of $10 or more.

This will be the first of two Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations the Kaufmans are planning to open with hopes of opening more in the future. Born and raised in Ann Arbor, William Kaufman found a passion of Texas-style barbecue after travelling to Texas to visit his family. “We are thrilled to bring Dickey’s delicious barbecue to the Ann Arbor community and look forward to opening our second location,” says William Kaufman.

The new Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Ann Arbor is located at 3500 Washtenaw Ave. Ann Arbor, MI 48104. The phone number is 734-263-0436.

