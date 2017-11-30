Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Brings Texas-style Barbecue to Alhambra

The new location will open on Thursday, November 30

Alhambra, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit opens their newest location Thursday, November 30 with four weeks of specials and giveaways, including free barbecue for a year for three lucky guests. The new location will be opened by new Dickey’s franchisee Kerry Lam.

“At Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, we pride ourselves on serving our communities authentic, Texas-style barbecue which can only be done with amazing new franchisees such as Kerry Lam,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We are thrilled to have Kerry join the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit family and look forward to him opening his first location.”

Dickey’s will offer the following specials and giveaways for the next four weeks:

Thirsty Thursdays: Guests will receive a free Big Yellow Cup with free refills all day.

Philanthropy Fridays: “You Give, We Give” – Guests who donate to Dickey’s charitable foundation, Barbecue, Boots & Badges, will receive a gift card as a thank you for their donation. All uniformed first responders also receive 50 percent off their meal.

Smokin’ Saturday: Guests may purchase $2 Pulled Pork Sandwiches from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., limit two per guest.

Kids Eat Free Sundays: Kids eat free with an adult purchase of $10 or more.

Originally from the Alhambra area, Lam is proud to have the opportunity to serve the residents of his community Dickey’s slow-smoked barbecue. “After spending years managing restaurants in the area, it was finally time to open a concept of my own,” says Lam. “Dickey’s has a delicious product and I look forward to bringing Dickey’s Texas-style barbecue to Alhambra.”

The new Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Alhambra is located at 8 W. Main Street Alhambra, CA 91801. The phone number is 626-831-9797.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)‘ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

