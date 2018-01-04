Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Brings New Texas Classics to Guests

Grilled Cheese Kids Meal

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit brings guests more Texas favorites with three new options including a delicious Grilled Cheese, classic Texas Toast and savory Cornbread Muffins for folks of all ages.

Dickey’s guests will now have the option to either purchase a Grilled Cheese in a Kids Meal with a savory side and a Lil’ Yellow Cup or as an à la carte menu item for adults. Dickey’s Grilled Cheese is made with slices of cheddar cheese melted between two pieces of buttery Texas Toast.

Guests of all ages can now upgrade their meals with a slice of Texas Toast or a savory Cornbread Muffin instead of Dickey’s classic buttery roll.

Texas Toast Cornbread Muffins

“Grilled Cheese, Texas Toast and Cornbread are all southern staples folks love and we are proud to now offer that to our guests at all Dickey’s locations nationwide,” says Renee Roozen, President of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Dickey’s is a family-owned, family-run business and we pride ourselves on serving our guests delicious food that they can share with their family. By incorporating these new items, we are able to better serve all of our guests.”

Guests can try these delicious new options by ordering online for delivery or pickup or by going into their local Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location.

Grilled Cheese is available for adults as well as Kids.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Media Contacts:

Callie Head

chead@dickeys.com

Ashley Richardson

arichardson@dickeys.com