Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Brings Back Free Delivery

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit fans can now easily enjoy authentic, Texas-style barbecue favorites in the comfort of their homes because the world’s largest barbecue concept is bringing back free contactless delivery on dickeys.com and the Dickey’s App this week.

In addition, the 79-year-old Texas-born barbecue joint is offering special deals for guests this summer, including its Two 2 Meat Plates for $24, 10% off catering orders of $100 or more and Kids Eat Free Sunday. Dickey’s deals are all available for free contactless delivery, pickup, carryout and dine-in where available.

“As new COVID-19 cases emerge, we want our guests to have dining options wherever they feel the most comfortable,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “It’s our promise to provide a safe experience while providing convenient and quality family meal opportunities.”

To support first responders keeping communities safe during this time, Dickey’s is offering a limited-edition collectible Big Yellow Cup. The barbecue franchise is donating a portion of the proceeds from each First Responder Tribute Cup sold to The Dickey Foundation , which provides safety equipment such as helmets, shields, respiratory masks and overall support for local first responders.

