Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Announces Latest Limited Time Offer

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit offers guests a limited time offer that is sure to make them double the order. The Dickey’s Double Dip Sandwich and Double Berry Cobbler will be available at Dickey’s locations nationwide from April 1 to May 26.

The Double Dip Sandwich features authentic, slow-smoked brisket, topped with caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, on a Westerner bun and is served with a beefy au jus. This Spring, Dickey’s is also offering the perfect pairing to the new sandwich, the Double Berry Cobbler.

“At Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, we pride ourselves on serving classic menu items in new and exciting ways,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Our new Double Dip Sandwich and Double Berry Cobbler are the perfect Spring menu addition for our guests to enjoy.”

Guests can order the limited time offer in-store, online and through the Dickey’s App for dine-in, pick-up or delivery.

Find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location here.

Learn more about franchising opportunities here.



Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 77 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations across the nation have served guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue. At Dickey’s, all meats are smoked low and slow on-site, every night in every location. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide and includes 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2018 Dickey’s Barbecue Pit made the Top 10. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Media Contact:

Callie Head

chead@dickeys.com