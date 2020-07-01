Dickey’s Barbecue Capitalizes On Grocery Market with Expanded Walmart Partnership

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) As grocery store traffic and canned-good demand continues to surge, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit launched its complete product line of at-home barbecue beans in Walmart locations across the U.S.

Dickey’s Original Barbecue Beans, Jalapeño Barbecue Beans, Brown Sugar Hickory Beans, Sweet Molasses Beans and Texas Barbecue Beans are now available in 1,500 Walmart locations across 16 states and online at Walmart.com.

“We’ve been servin’ up comfort food since 1941, and we’re proud to partner with Walmart to share our Southern favorite barbecue beans with new families across the globe,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group .

Dickey’s partnership with Walmart dates back to 2016, when the Dallas-based barbecue joint introduced its lineup of famous sausages in more than a thousand Walmart grocery stores.

“After selling out every day for years at our stores, we teamed up with Walmart to bring our same delicious sausages and hot links to grills at home,” Dickey said.

Dickey’s offers a wide collection of beans, sausages, spices, rubs, sauces and hardwood pellets online for the everyday pit master to enjoy at home. Barbecue fans can also visit athome.dickeys.com to find a variety of recipes, including Texas Hot Smoked Wings, Pulled Pork Elotes, Smoked Potato Salad, Mexican Smoked Chocolate Pancakes, Salted Coffee Brisket with Barbecue Onions and more.

Find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location , visit dickeys.com/locations. Follow Dickey’s on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Download the Dickey’s App from the Apple App Store or Google Play .

Learn more about franchising with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit by visiting classic.dickeys.com/franchise or call (866) 340-6188.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com .