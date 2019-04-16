Dickey’s Barbecue Beans Now Available in Homeland Grocery Stores

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Barbecue lovers can now enjoy Dickey’s Barbecue Pit barbecue beans at their local Homeland grocery stores. Dickey’s offers Original Barbecue Beans, Jalapeno Beans, Brown Sugar Hickory Beans and Sweet Molasses Beans in select Homeland locations.

“At every Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location across the world, we focus on our guests and giving them the highest quality products available,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We are proud to have the opportunity to incorporate our delicious products in Homeland grocery stores and give barbecue fans our version of classic options when choosing their barbecue beans.”

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit beans are now available in 80 Homeland locations.

Find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location here. Find more information about national and international franchise opportunities here.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 77 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations across the nation have served guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue. At Dickey’s, all meats are smoked low and slow on-site, every night in every location. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide and includes more than 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2018 Dickey’s Barbecue Pit made the Top 10. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

