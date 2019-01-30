Dickey’s Asks Guests #HowDidYouMeat

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) This February, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit asks guests to share the story of how they met their significant other on social media to win a year of free barbecue for them and their significant other.

“At Dickey’s, we believe our barbecue brings folks together and we want to share that with our guests,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “After 77 years of being barbecue experts, we know that sharing our authentic barbecue with our loved ones is what is most important.”

From February 1 to 28, guests can post a photo of them and their significant other on Facebook or Instagram, share the story of how they met and use hashtag #HowDidYouMeatContest. To be entered, guests must also follow Dickey’s on whichever platform they posted their #HowDidYouMeatContest entry.

The winner will be randomly selected on March 1 and will be sent their free barbecue for a year vouchers for the location of their choosing.

Follow Dickey’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location here. Find more information about national and international franchise opportunities here.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 77 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations across the nation have served guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue. At Dickey’s, all meats are smoked low and slow on-site, every night in every location. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide and includes more than 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2018 Dickey’s Barbecue Pit made the Top 10. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Media Contact:

Callie Head

chead@dickeys.com