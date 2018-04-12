The Dickey Foundation Hosts Benefit Concert to Support First Responders

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) The Dickey Foundation, will host their inaugural benefit concert on Thursday, May 3 at The Rustic in Dallas. The Dickey Foundation, formerly known as Barbecue, Boots & Badges, sets out to provide financial support, public education and the equipment necessary for the safety of local first responders.

All proceeds from The Dickey Foundation Benefit Concert will go directly to local Dallas area first responders. The event will include performances by Micky and the Motorcars and Will Hoge and feature a silent auction for guests.

“The Dickey Foundation was created to support the brave men and women who risk their lives every day to ensure their communities safety,” says Maurine Dickey, Founder of The Dickey Foundation. “Our goal is to continuously give first responders and their families the necessary support to ensure their safety and success in the communities they serve.”

Find more information about The Dickey Foundation Benefit Concert here and purchase tickets here.

About the Dickey Foundation

Since 1941, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has taken great pride in our Texas style barbecue and our commitment to the communities we serve. It is in that spirit, that The Dickey Foundation was created. The Dickey Foundation supports first responders who protect and unite our communities. Our Foundation is national but our efforts are intensely local, focusing on financial support, public education, and providing the equipment necessary for the safety of our first responders.

