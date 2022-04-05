The Dickey Foundation Feeds First Responders Across Dallas

Foundation partnered with Barbecue At Home to donate an array of restaurant-quality cuts of meat, premium pre-cooked sides and desserts to feed 174 firefighters

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Last week, volunteers from The Dickey Foundation and Barbecue At Home went above and beyond to serve their local community and feed firefighters across seven Dallas fire stations for free.

On Wednesday, March 30, volunteers donated Barbecue At Home boxes that included mouthwatering entrees, southern inspired sides, and desserts. Donated items included Prime Rib Roast , New York Strips , Pork Tenderloin , Creamed Spinach, Carrot Cake and more – to feed 174 Dallas fire fighters from the following stations:

Station 4 (816 South Akard Street, Dallas, TX 75215)

Station 7 (6010 Davenport Road, Dallas, TX 75248)

Station 8 (1904 North Garrett Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206)

Station 14 (1005 West Twelfth Street, Dallas, TX 75208)

Station 26 (3303 Sheldon Avenue, Dallas, TX 75211)

Station 38 (2839 Wilhurt Ave., Dallas, TX 75216)

Station 43 (2844 Lombardy Lane, Dallas, TX 75220)

This food drop is one of the many acts of service supported by the foundation in honor of first responders. The Dickey Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, awards grants to provide first responders with critical personal protective equipment (PPE), safety gear and equipment they need to help make their job easier and, more importantly, safer.

“The Dickey Foundation is all about giving back to first responders who put their lives on the line every day while serving our communities,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We hope this collaboration between our foundation and Barbecue At Home teams inspire others to give and help support first responders in their communities.”

The fire stations were also presented with a copy of the IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award finalist , Dickey’s brand-new cookbook, “Behind the BBQ: Recipes, Cocktails & Tall Tales.” The cookbook includes easy-to-follow instructions with everything from barbecue sauce recipes to a beer can chicken recipe. The cookbook also includes classic barbecue side dishes and cocktail recipes. To order a copy, visit the Barbecue At Home website .

About The Dickey Foundation

The Dickey Foundation , the charitable arm of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit , supports first responders in communities across the United States. The foundation provides safety equipment such as protective armor, firefighting suits, rescue gear and overall support for local first responders. Although its reach is national, the efforts are extremely local and dedicated to the first responders who put their lives on the line every day while serving our communities.

About Barbecue at Home by Dickey’s

Created by the world’s largest barbecue concept – Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Barbecue At Home allows barbecue enthusiasts from all over the U.S. to have craft sausages, premium quality meats, and unique rubs and spices shipped right to their door. Barbecue At Home offers a selection of recipes, the best meat gift boxes, merchandise, and custom creations from the culinary mind of James Beard honorary Executive Chef Phil Butler. For more information, visit barbecueathome.com .

