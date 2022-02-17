The Dickey Foundation Awards Grant to Apple Valley Fire Protection District

Grant will provide new air cushion and vehicle stabilization kits

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) On Monday, February 21 at 11:30 a.m. at Apple Valley Fire Protection District Station 331 (22400 Headquarters Dr., Apple Valley, CA 92307), The Dickey Foundation will present new air cushion and vehicle stabilization kits to the Apple Valley Fire Protection District.

The Dickey Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, awards grants to provide first responders with critical personal protective equipment (PPE), safety gear and equipment they need to help make their job easier and, more importantly, safer.

“The Dickey Foundation is all about giving back to first responders who put their lives on the line every day while serving our communities,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We hope the Foundation donation helps provide a more sound and efficient way to rescue those involved in an accident with a large vehicle.”

The donation is valued at more than $10,000 and The Dickey Foundation is proud that they can support local first responders by providing them critically important equipment that will aid in being able to lift and stabilize large vehicles such as buses, semi-trucks, tractor trailers, motorhomes, large moving vehicles and other large vehicles.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play .

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. , the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. Dickey’s Barbecue 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com .

Contact:

Lauren Tweet

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

469-594-3723

ltweet@dickeys.com

The post The Dickey Foundation Awards Grant to Apple Valley Fire Protection District first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.