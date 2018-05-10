Diablo Doughnuts opening in Federal Hill Saturday

More than six months after announcing it would be closing its Fells Point location, Diablo Doughnuts will be opening Saturday in Federal Hill.

The shop, which traces its start to farmers’ markets and events in 2013, will open at 8 a.m. Saturday at 1035 Light St., according to a post on Instagram.

The space is about twice as large as its Fells Point location at 717 S. Broadway, which it shared with the pizzeria Hot Tomatoes. That location is now officially closed, according to the Instagram post.

The Federal Hill storefront previously housed Felici Cafe.

“It’s one of those things we thought about and thought about. We just needed more space, truthfully,” owner Michael Roslan said in November, when the move to Federal Hill was announced. “We definitely outgrew it a long time ago.”

Sun reporter Sarah Meehan contributed to this article.

