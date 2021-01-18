Diabetes Quick Fix: Mexican Pork and Bean Chili

This pork and bean chili can be made in 20 minutes. The great thing I find about chili is that some like it hot, some like it mild, but almost everyone likes it. The degree of heat is up to you. Add more chili powder or fresh chili peppers to suit your taste.

Serve the chili with bowls of sour cream and chopped fresh cilantro as garnishes along with rice.

Helpful Hints:

— Diced or chopped onion and green bell pepper found in the produce section of the market can be used instead of the frozen versions.

Countdown:

— Prepare ingredients.

— Make the dish.

Shopping List:

To buy :3/4 pound pork tenderloin, 1 package frozen chopped onion, 1 package frozen chopped green bell pepper, 1 package frozen corn kernels, 1 can low-sodium, red kidney beans, 1 can low-sodium diced tomatoes*, 1 bottle chili powder, 1 bottle ground cumin, 1 carton nonfat sour cream and 1 bunch cilantro

Staples: olive oil, salt and black peppercorns.

———

MEXICAN PORK AND BEAN CHILI

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

2 teaspoons olive oil

3/4 pound pork tenderloin, cut into 1/2-inch cubes (about 1 cup)

1 cup frozen chopped onion

1 cup frozen chopped green bell pepper

1 cup rinsed and drained canned low-sodium, red kidney beans

2 cups canned low-sodium diced tomatoes*

1/2 cup frozen corn kernels

2 tablespoons chili powder

2 teaspoons ground cumin

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For garnish

1/2 cup nonfat sour cream

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over high-heat. Add the pork, onion and green pepper to the skillet. Sauté 5 minutes, tossing to brown meat on all sides. Add beans, tomatoes, corn, chili powder and ground cumin. Lower heat to medium, cover with a lid and simmer 15 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Serve chili in large bowls. Place the sour cream and cilantro into small bowls and pass with the chili.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 510 calories, 96 calories from fat, 10.6 fat, 2.2g saturated fat, 5.4 g monounsaturated fat, 112 mg cholesterol, 51.1 g protein, 57.3 g carbohydrates, 13.6 g dietary fiber, 12.5 g sugars, 538 mg sodium, 2179 mg potassium, 743 mg phosphorus

Exchanges: 2 starch, 4 vegetable, 4 1/2 lean protein, 1 fat

Shop Smart:

* canned low-sodium, no-sugar-added diced tomatoes, containing per cup: 41 calories, .3 g fat, .04 g saturated fat, 24 mg sodium