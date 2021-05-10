Diabetes Quick Fix: Lamb Curry

For this quick meal, I used curry powder from the supermarket spice section. Strictly speaking, prepared curry powder doesn't really exist in India. Good cooks prefer to make their own blend of spices using the freshest ingredients. The curry powder found in the markets should be used within three to four months. After that it loses some of its flavor.

Helpful Hints:

— You can use a Golden Delicious apple instead of the Granny Smith.

— Look for minced garlic in the produce section of the market.

— Add another 1/4 teaspoon curry powder if you like it spicy hot.

Countdown:

— Prepare the ingredients.

— Make lamb dish

— While lamb cooks, microwave rice.

Shopping List:

To buy: 1/2 pound lamb cubes cut from the leg, 1/4 pound green beans, 1 medium tomato, 1 bottle curry powder, 1 bottle ground cinnamon, 1 package raisins, 1 package microwaveable brown rice and 1 carton low-fat, plain Greek-style yogurt.

Staples: canola oil, onion, flour, fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth*, minced garlic, salt and black peppercorns.

LAMB CURRY

2 teaspoons canola oil

2 tablespoons curry powder

1 cup sliced onion

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 pound lamb cubes cut from the leg

1/4 pound green beans, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces (about 1 cup)

1 tablespoon flour

1 cup fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth*

1/4 cup raisins

1 medium tomato cut into small wedges

1 package microwave brown rice (to make 1 cup cooked rice)

1/4 cup low-fat, plain Greek-style yogurt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the curry powder, onion, and garlic. Saute 2 minutes. Add the lamb and green beans and sauté 3 to 4 minutes. Stir to make sure lamb touches bottom of skillet. Sprinkle in the flour and stir until it is absorbed about 30 seconds. Add the broth and simmer until broth thickens, 2 minutes. Stir in the raisins and tomatoes. Simmer 2 to 3 minutes. Microwave rice. Measure 1 cup and reserve remaining rice for another time. Remove from heat and stir in the yogurt, cinnamon and add salt and pepper to taste. Serve on two dinner plates.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 480 calories, 120 calories from fat, 13 g fat, 3.2 g saturated fat, 6.2 g monounsaturated fat, 75 mg cholesterol, 35 g protein, 60 g carbohydrates, 10 g dietary fiber, 19 g sugars, 470 mg sodium, 1195 mg potassium, 510 mg phosphorus

Exchanges: 2 starch, 1 fruit, 2 vegetable, 3 1/2 lean protein, 1 fat

Shop Smart

* fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth, containing per cup: 20 calories, 0 g fat, 150 mg sodium