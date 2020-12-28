Diabetes Quick Fix: Garlic Steak and Rice

Garlic, wine and steak – a great combination. A crust of rosemary and garlic coat the steak and then flavors the rice and vegetables.

Helpful Hints:

– Vermouth rosso is sweet red vermouth.

– If the tenderloin steak is thick, cut it in half horizontally to form 1/2-inch steaks.

– Some of the rosemary and garlic crust will remain in the skillet after the steak is sauteed. Mix this into the rice and vegetables.

Countdown:

– Prepare all ingredients.

– Saute the steak and remove.

– Cook remaining ingredients.

Shopping List:

To buy: 1/2 pound beef tenderloin steaks (1/2-inch thick), 1 bottle crushed, dried rosemary, 1 package 10-minute quick-cooking brown rice,1 bottle vermouth rosso and 1 medium red bell pepper.

Staples: canola oil, garlic, onion, fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth*, salt and black peppercorns.

–––

GARLIC STEAK AND RICE

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

6 garlic cloves, crushed

1 teaspoon crushed dried rosemary

1/2 pound beef tenderloin (1/2-inch thick)

1 tablespoon canola oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup sliced onion

1 cup sliced red bell pepper

1/2 cup 10-minute quick-cooking brown rice

1 cup fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth*

3/4 cup vermouth rosso

Mix the garlic and rosemary together and press into both sides of the tenderloin steaks. Heat oil in a medium-size, nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the steak and sauté 3 minutes. Turn and sauté 3 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 125 degrees for rare, 145 degrees for medium-rare. Remove to a cutting board and sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste.

Add the onion, red bell pepper, brown rice, broth and vermouth. Stir to scrape up the brown bits in the bottom of the skillet. Bring to a simmer and cook, uncovered, 10 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide the rice and vegetables between two dinner plates, slice the steak and serve on top.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 500 calories, 130 calories from fat, 14 g fat, 2.9 g saturated fat, 6.7 g monounsaturated fat, 70 mg cholesterol, 31 g protein, 41 g carbohydrates, 4 g dietary fiber, 11 g sugars, 430 mg sodium, 745 mg potassium, 395 mg phosphorus

Exchanges: 2 starch, 2 vegetable, 4 lean protein, 1 fat, 1/2 alcohol

Shop Smart

* fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth, containing per cup: 20 calories, 0 g fat, 150 mg sodium