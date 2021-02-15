Diabetes Quick Fix: Beef Stroganoff with Egg Noodles

Stroganoff is an old Russian classic. The mixture of mushrooms, tomato paste and mustard gives the stroganoff sauce a tangy blend of flavors and a creamy texture.

Helpful Hints:

— Diced fresh onions can be found in the produce section of the supermarket.

— Any type of mushrooms can be used.

— Use a skillet that is just big enough to hold the meat in one layer. The sauce will boil away in a larger skillet.

Countdown:

— Prepare ingredients.

— Make dish.

Shopping List:

To buy: 1/2 pound beef tenderloin, 1 package flat egg noodles. 1 can tomato paste no salt added**, 1 jar Dijon mustard, 1 container nonfat sour cream, 1/2 pound sliced button mushrooms, 1 package diced fresh onions and 1 bunch parsley.

Staples: olive oil, fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth* and black peppercorns.

———

BEEF STROGANOFF

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

1 teaspoon olive oil, divided

1/2 pound beef tenderloin, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 cup diced fresh onion

1/2 pound sliced button mushrooms (about 3 cups)

1 1/2 cups fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth*

1/2 cup water

2 tablespoons tomato paste (no salt added)**

1/4 pound flat egg noodles

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons nonfat sour cream

Freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Brown beef on all sides, about 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Add onion and mushrooms to the skillet. Saute 2 minutes. Add broth, water, tomato paste, mustard and noodles. Mix thoroughly. Bring to a boil, lower heat to medium, cover with a lid and simmer 10 minutes. Reduce heat to low and return beef to the skillet. Simmer 2-3 minutes. Taste. You may need to add a little more mustard. There should be a delicate blend of flavors. Stir in sour cream and add black pepper to taste. Mix thoroughly. Divide between two dinner plates and sprinkle with parsley.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 505 calories, 113 calories from fat, 12.5 g fat, 3.4 g saturated fat, 5.2 g monounsaturated fat, 118 mg cholesterol, 43.2 g protein, 59.6 g carbohydrates, 5.8 g dietary fiber, 9.0 g sugars, 593 mg sodium, 1,404 mg potassium, 650 mg phosphorus

Exchanges: 3 starch, 2 vegetable, 4 1/2 lean protein

Shop Smart:

* fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth, containing per cup: 20 calories, 0 g fat, 150 mg sodium

** tomato paste (no-salt-added), containing per tablespoon: 13 calories, 9 mg sodium