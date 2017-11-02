Developer Signs Multi-Unit Franchise Deal to Expand Artichoke Basille’s Pizza to New Jersey

Famed New York pizza concept Artichoke Basille’s Pizza, known for their larger-than-life slices and flavor combinations, has announced the signing of a five-unit franchise deal with a New Jersey developer. The stores will be located in Hoboken, Jersey City, New Brunswick, Princeton and Newark.

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) Artichoke Basille’s Pizza, the rapidly-expanding New York pizza concept known for creative, artisanal pizza that has attracted legions of fans from celebrities to native New Yorkers alike, has signed a five-unit franchise deal with local developer and passionate customers, Premal and Leela Shanghvi, to bring Artichoke Basille’s Pizza to New Jersey. The New Jersey stores will be located in Hoboken, Jersey City, New Brunswick, Princeton and Newark.

Unlike “conveyor belt” fast-casual pizza concepts, Artichoke Basille’s Pizza specializes in offering bold, unique flavors and toppings on massive slices and whole pies, including their namesake Artichoke Pie with cream sauce, artichoke hearts, spinach, mozzarella, and pecorino romano, and originals like their Crab Pie, made with crab sauce, fresh mozzarella, and panko-breaded Surimi crab meat. In addition to offering more traditionally-topped pizzas, the menu also boasts a variety of non-pizza Italian dishes, such as their meatball roll, calzone, and salads.

Founded by cousins and best friends Francis Garcia and Sal Basille, Artichoke Basille’s Pizza has been named “Best Pizza” in the New York Post’s list of the ‘11 Best Late Night Food Spots in NYC’ and ‘Top 5 Slices in the 5 Boroughs’ by CBS New York, while also earning a reputation for its authentic New York pizza, never-ending lines, and frequent celebrity sightings. Artichoke has received much notoriety to date, including features on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Rachael Ray Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Chew with Mario Batali and the founders’ own shows, the Cooking Channel’s Pizza Cuz and Pizza Masters, all of which have helped poise the brand for continued national expansion.

“We’ve always been huge fans of Artichoke Basille’s Pizza,” says New Jersey franchisee Premal Shanghvi. “We’re excited to have the opportunity to bring their creative take on New York pizza to New Jersey, and anticipate that our neighbors will enjoy their pizza as much as we do.”

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza is partnered with Fransmart, the industry leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and The Halal Guys, as their exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand. They are currently looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in major markets across the country. To learn more about franchising with Artichoke Basille’s Pizza visit http://go.fransmart.com/artichokepizza.

About Artichoke Basille Pizza



Artichoke Basille’s Pizza is a modern pizza restaurant based in New York City. Founded by cousins and best friends, Francis Garcia and Sal Basille, Artichoke Basille Pizza serves pizza classics in a fast casual and affordable setting. Artichoke’s pizza uses thicker dough and features an array of toppings and artisan flavors, while the concept also yields great unit economics, low start up and food costs, and impressive margins. The brand currently has 12 units open and is actively franchising across the nation.

About Fransmart



Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for over 10 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 3,000 restaurants in 45 states and 35 countries. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth – as of 2015, over 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio.

