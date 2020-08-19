Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

As detectives seek public’s help in last week’s shooting of 12-year-old boy, another child and his mother are shot on the West Side

August 19, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Rosemary Sobol, William Lee, Annie Sweeney, Sophie Sherry
Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune

A 9-year-old boy and a woman were shot on the West Side on Wednesday afternoon.