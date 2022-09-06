Destiny Lands Bennigan’s Starring Role in New Movie, ‘About Fate’

Iconic restaurant brand and its signature dishes play key part in Hollywood film, opening Sept. 9

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) For many of its raving fans, Bennigan’s is the ideal spot to unwind with a good friend or even relive past date nights with your significant other. The new movie ‘About Fate’ proves that the iconic restaurant brand is still the perfect place to have fun and, just maybe, find your one true love.

Starring Emma Roberts, Lewis Tan, Madelaine Petsch, and Thomas Mann, the romantic comedy revolves around an improbable love story that kicks off at – you guessed it – Bennigan’s! The American Legend embraces its role as a big-screen co-star throughout the film, with several key scenes and character moments set inside the restaurant.

Signature Bennigan’s favorites like the Turkey ‘O Toole

sandwich, Death by Chocolate

dessert and Peach on the Beach drink are also showcased, with plenty of humor thrown in. After all, if you’re going to have a drink thrown in your face, it might as well be one as delicious as a Peach on the Beach!

“At Bennigan’s, we’re all about what I call ‘new-stalgia’ – which is a mix of fond memories, shared experiences and legendary food delivered with a friendly smile and warm hospitality, like it used to be,” said Chairman and Legendary Restaurant Brands CEO Paul Mangiamele. “Bennigan’s is in an exciting regenerative moment, and we are so thrilled to be featured in a movie as fun and heart-warming as ‘About Fate,’ which delivers on those same memorable experiences that have always defined our brand. It’s rare when you can play a big role in a film without speaking a line, but then again, we believe our food, drinks and service have always spoken for themselves!”

Bennigan’s invites everyone to go see ‘About Fate’ when it premiers in-theater Sept. 9, then come back to the restaurant to find your own true love – even if it turns out to be a World Famous Monte Cristo!

For your nearest Bennigan’s location, menu, hours and additional information, visit Bennigans.com .

You’re with friends at Bennigan’s. The American Legend!

About Legendary Restaurant Brands



Legendary Restaurant Brands owns the iconic Bennigan’s and Steak and Ale brands – the pioneers of casual dining. Bennigan’s is a high-energy neighborhood full-service restaurant that is redefining and leading casual dining again. With chef-driven food, innovative drinks and warm, friendly Irish hospitality, this Legendary brand delivers memorable dining experiences to every guest and offers a franchise model capable of compelling returns on investment. The polished, fast-casual brand Bennigan’s On The Fly was designed for non-traditional venues, including hotels, or as a delivery-only virtual model that can be operated out of an existing commercial kitchen. Bennigan’s On The Fly Food Court model is now available. The American Original, Steak and Ale is now poised for it’s triumphant return. Redefined as a 21st Century polished-casual concept, the new Steak and Ale will once again set the standard for affordable, family-friendly steakhouses.

To join Bennigan’s Legendary franchise family, visit LegendaryRestaurantBrands.com or call 800.804.5049.

