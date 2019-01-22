Dessert hummus: It's a food trend for '19 but does it taste good?

Dessert hummus is a food trend for 2019.

Yes, you read that right. Dessert hummus.

That’s a hard concept for hummus fans to wrap their brains around. We love that traditional savory, garlicky chickpea spread. It’s perfect with pita chips and baby carrots.

So a sweet one — featuring dark chocolate or cinnamon and pumpkin spice — is initially a head-scratcher.

But for the same reasons we love traditional hummus, dessert hummus is catching on as a trend. Hummus, sweet or savory, is full of protein and fiber thanks to the chickpeas and lower carb.

The looming question: Does dessert hummus taste good?

The Morning Call taste test team tackled the issue. On the team: Stephanie Sigafoos, online producer; Kayla Dwyer, digital reporter; Jacob W. Michaels, senior content editor; newspaper reader and Michaels’ wife Laura Taylor; Mike Hirsch, director of Content/Opinion and Community Engagement; and me.

Here are the results:

What we tried

I spotted Delighted by Hummus, a line of dessert hummus, at my local Weis. If you visit the website for the hummus, delightedbyhummus.com you’ll see that the hummus is available at most Weis locations in our area, as well as a few Walmarts. (Not all flavors are available at all locations. I had to drive to three Weis locations to get a variety, and I still didn’t have them all.)

The flavors I found (and I wish I could have found more): brownie batter, choco-mint and vanilla. Other available flavors in this brand are: snickerdoodle, red velvet and pumpkin pie.

What’s in them?

Yes, dessert hummus is made with chickpeas just like traditional hummus. For the most part, these hummus flavors contain chickpeas, coconut oil, water, coconut milk, organic turbinado sugar, unsweetened cocoa powder (for chocolate flavors) and vanilla extract.

This hummus is dairy-free, vegan, kosher and gluten-free.

What we used to dip

From what I was seeing online, this sweeter hummus looked to be of a thicker consistency so sturdy foods for dipping were in order. We used slices of Granny Smith apple, honey graham crackers and cinnamon pita chips.

The results

* Brownie batter: It’s certainly chocolaty and has a thick texture, more akin to a paste than a spread. We agreed that the graham crackers tasted pretty good dipped in this flavor. It’s best if you’re going to try graham crackers with this flavor to use a spoon or knife to spread onto the cracker. The graham will break if you try to dip the cracker into the hummus.

It’s not very sweet, so if you prefer less-sweet desserts, you might like this one.

Nutrition facts: Serving size, 2 Tbsps.: 80 calories, 0 trans fat, 1 gram fiber, 7 g carbs, 4 g sugar

Bottom line: It’s OK. If you’re looking for a healthy snack or a little something sweet, this works. We all remarked that we would have liked a little stronger chocolate flavor. It does have a nice texture.

* Vanilla: This flavor had a completely different texture. More grainy and loose, closer to a traditional hummus texture. A graham cracker or pita chip did a fine job standing up to this dip (no utensils needed).

Nutrition facts: Serving size, 2 Tbsps.: 50 calories, 0 trans fat, 9 g of carbs, 6 g of sugar, 1 g of protein

Bottom line: This was our least-favorite flavor. There was little vanilla flavor and the texture wasn’t appealing.

* Choco-mint: This flavor had a nice thick texture, similar to brownie batter. Honey graham crackers were our favorite vessel for this dip. This hummus had a fresh mint flavor from peppermint oil (not an artificial mint extract). The dark chocolate flavor was an excellent flavor backdrop to the mint, reminding us a lot of Girl Scout Thin Mints.

Nutrition facts: Serving size, 2 Tbsps: 60 calories, 0 trans fat, 7 g of carbs, 4 g of sugar, 1 g of protein

Bottom line: This was the favorite flavor for the majority of the taste test team, with the best flavor and texture.

The verdict

So are these worth buying? The $6 price (at Weis) is pretty steep. So that’s a consideration.

If you’re looking for something to satisfy your sweet tooth and you’re on a diet, dessert hummus is an option. A few dips into this hummus is much healthier than a scoop of ice cream or a slice of cake.

Several of our taste-test team members also pointed out that this hummus would be a good dip to serve at a party where you have guests who are vegan or avoid dairy or gluten.

We also decided collectively that a Granny Smith apple is not a good choice for dipping. The three flavors are really not super sweet, and the sour apple overpowered the flavor of the hummus. An apple is a good choice though for dipping, so maybe try a sweeter one such as honey crisp or Braeburn.

Dessert hummus is no ice cream cone or slice of chocolate cake, but it’s an option for those trying to eat healthier.

(Do you have a suggestion on what the Morning Call Taste Test Team should try next? We’re looking to explore food trends and new supermarket finds. Email your suggestions to: jsheehan@mcall.com)

