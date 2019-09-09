Dessert Goals Returns to Los Angeles for 3rd Year

Bigger & Better than Ever, Ultimate Dessert Festival Coming to Los Angeles This November

Los Angeles, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Dessert squads, unite! The ultimate dessert fest is headed back to Los Angeles this November for two back-to-back weekends of unadulterated sugary joy! Dessert Goals , a highly curated dessert festival celebrating indulgence, discovery and deliciousness, is bringing together a drool-worthy roundup of SoCal’s (+ a few of New York’s) best dessert vendors, many of which will be making exclusive items for the event. Taking place on November 9,10 + 16,17 at Evolve Project LA, this year’s festivities, Dessert Goals Tie Dye Tiki edition presented by Chase Sapphire ®, promises to be the biggest and best yet!

Along with assembling more than 20 of the region’s best dessert vendors under one roof, the highly “Instagrammable” and interactive event space will feature a savory salt bar to cleanse your palate, a complimentary candy station, refreshing drinks provided by brands including Boxed Water , Vita Coco and OLIPOP, and so much more. With a series of 90-minute timeslots available each day to ensure total access to everything Dessert Goals has to offer, attendees will love making their sweet dreams a reality in this dessert wonderland!

“We’re thrilled to bring this exciting celebration of sweets back to Los Angeles for the 3rd year, where over 5,000 guests are expected to attend across both weekends,” said Miraya Berke, founder of Dessert Goals. “Our team always goes to great lengths to identify the best of the best in dessert, from the tried-and-true classics to the innovative up-and-comers, to create a slice of heaven for our fellow dessert-lovers.”

The more than 20 dessert vendors, each creating their own specialty item to avoid category crossover, will offer their desserts for purchase. Priced on average between $5 and $10, there will be treats ranging in all shapes and sizes, most of which are perfect for sharing with your foodie friends as a way to try as much as possible! Featuring sweet indulgences such as homemade pop tarts, outrageous ice cream creations and cookie shot glasses filled with milk, there will be extraordinarily delicious treats available for everyone! With brand new vendors added every week, the lineup so far includes Afters Ice Cream , Pop’t By Lily , The Dirty Cookie , Amborella Organics , Stuffed Cookies , Fancy Flavors , Lee’ Poof , ChilOSO Gummy Bear, Churro Service and Jessie’s Nutty Cups .

This year, Chase Sapphire has teamed up with Dessert Goals as the presenting sponsor and will provide some delicious perks for cardmembers. Sapphire Preferred® and Sapphire Reserve® cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets, plus will enjoy festival perks including front of line entrance to the event, tokens for complimentary desserts worth up to $30, as well as exclusive access to a cardmember lounge.

“We are always looking for ways to offer unique experiences around the things our cardmembers are passionate about, whether it’s a once in a lifetime dinner or sampling the newest sweet treat innovation,” said Lynn Amato, Executive Director of Sapphire Events and Experiences. “We are excited to offer something new to our cardmembers and be part of the Dessert Goals confectionary celebration.”

Berke continued, “due to popular demand, we were happy to expand our LA festival to two weekends. We are looking forward to having a ton of fun with our tie dye and tropical clad guests, while creating a memorable experience for all those with a sweet tooth… because dessert is always a good idea!”

Dessert Goals will be held at Evolve Project LA (1921 Blake Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90039) on Saturday, November 9 and 16, and Sunday, November 10 and 17. Chase Sapphire Preferred® and Reserve® cardmember pre-sale tickets will go on sale September 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Cardmembers can log into Experiences.Chase.com for pre-sale ticket details, pricing and to purchase.

Early bird GA tickets will cost $10 and may be purchased online beginning at noon on September 13, 2019 on Eventbrite which will be linked at dessertgoals.com; GA ticket prices will increase to $15 on October 1, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. “Extra Sugar Rush” tickets include an additional 30 minutes inside the festival plus a gift bag during the Sunday 11:30 a.m. timeslots, and will be available for $35.

For more information and to subscribe to the Dessert Goals newsletter, visit www.dessertgoals.com .

About Dessert Goals

Dessert Goals is a highly curated dessert festival celebrating indulgence, discovery + deliciousness. The festivals feature the very best sweets in the city with many vendors making exclusive event desserts. The treats are featured in one beautiful, interactive space with photo activations, a salt bar to cleanse your palate, refreshing drinks + other surprises. We have taken food festival to a new level. Since launching Dessert Goals in 2016, we have hosted 8 festivals in NY + LA bringing together over 25,000 dessert lovers. Dessert Goals is a celebration of all things decadent, and a party for the tastebuds. It’s pretty much the best day ever. For more information and tickets, please visit www.dessertgoals.com .

