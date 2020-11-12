Despite COVID-19, Houston’s Wing Joint, Big City Wings, Will Add Four Convenient Locations Before Next Summer

Big City Wings looks forward to serving fresh, made-from-scratch food to the residents of Humble, Katy, and Richmond

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Big City Wings , Houston’s Wing Joint, announces their new locations in the city of Humble (Fall Creek), Katy (Cinco Ranch and Richmond Lakes), as well as East Downtown Houston, Texas. Big City Wings will offer residents a restaurant unique to the community, serving house-made food in a family-friendly atmosphere beginning this November 2020 through the first quarter of 2021.

Despite some setbacks earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Big City Wings has relied on their wide-range of fresh-made food, including Angus beef burgers, waffles, loaded baked potatoes, and their jumbo wings, as well as their reputation as being the place to go with the family to watch sports. With screens covering every wall and games on all the time, socially-distanced guests can catch up on all of their favorite teams while remaining safe.

Though this year has been tougher than most, these four new locations continue the rapid growth of this Houston-based chain. The new wing joints will join the other eight established Texas locations in Kingwood, Atascocita, Rayford, Spring, Pearland, and Houston (MarqE, Jones Rd, and Highway 6). (Big City Wings is excited to bring their coveted Daily Specials to new communities, including Two for One Wings every Tuesday, Wednesday Burger Specials, Double Boneless Wings on Thursdays, and is looking forward to serving the Richmond, Fall Creek, and Cinco Ranch areas amazing food in a family-friendly atmosphere). Along with dine-in, they will also offer their house-made menu via take-out, delivery, and catering.

With large TV’s covering the restaurant, Big City Wings is known as the place to watch various sports, including NFL, Basketball, Baseball, WWE, and more. Like other locations before them, the new locations promise an array of happy hour and lunch specials that will feature ice-cold beers, juicy burgers, and sandwiches. Of course, those that prefer to stick to tradition can enjoy their famous wings anytime, in any of their 25 sauces, including gold fever, sour cream & onion, and cool ranch.

While COVID-19 has caused obstacles for most small businesses, Director of Operations, Sam Elsaadi, is excited about expanding while still taking several steps to keep staff and guests safe. Elsaadi said, “We’re excited about being in the in these communities. We pride ourselves in always providing a hot, made-from-scratch meal, while taking all the necessary precautions due to COVID-19.” He continued, “We really felt like these communities needed a local wing joint.” Regarding the restaurant chain’s future, Elsaadi is looking forward to taking care of both his guests and staff and looks forward to additional growth opportunities next year.

About Big City Wings

Big City Wings is a Houston-based wings restaurant that offers fresh, house-made chicken wings, thirst-quenching spirits, and various other dishes for delivery, pick- up, dine-in or catering. The eight family-friendly locations offer customers over forty big television and projector screens with an array of sports programming always available. As one of Houston’s true local wing destinations, the original owner moved back to Houston to restore the same great concept and food in 2015. For more information, visit https://bigcitywings.com .

