Designed for Delivery: Domino’s Introduces New Chicken Taco and Cheeseburger Pizzas

The pizza delivery experts find a better way to bring customers the flavors they crave

Ann Arbor, MI ( RestaurantNews.com ) What do tacos and cheeseburgers have in common? They often don’t deliver well. That’s changing, thanks to Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales. Customers can now enjoy Domino’s newest specialty pizzas – the chicken taco pizza and the cheeseburger pizza – which were created for delivery.

“We’re excited to add even more options to our lineup of delicious specialty pizzas,” said Art D’Elia, Domino’s executive vice president-chief marketing officer. “Now friends and family who are craving a taco or cheeseburger on pizza night won’t be disappointed. Domino’s new taco and cheeseburger pizzas are sure to satisfy everyone.”

Domino’s chicken taco pizza is topped with American cheese, taco seasoning, grilled chicken, fresh onions, green peppers, diced tomatoes, provolone cheese and cheddar cheese. Domino’s cheeseburger pizza is made with a tasty ketchup-mustard sauce, American cheese, beef, fresh onions, diced tomatoes, shredded provolone and cheddar cheese. Customers can order either new specialty pizza for $11.99 each.

Getting it right when delivering traditional tacos and cheeseburgers isn’t easy, as customers in Domino’s new TV commercials, which begin airing on Aug. 31, can attest. Domino’s searched for real customers who took to social media with stories of burger and taco deliveries gone wrong and surprised them with cheeseburgers and tacos that were built for delivery.

“Domino’s customers can now have the best of both worlds: the mouthwatering flavors of a chicken taco or cheeseburger, on a pizza designed to be delivered,” said D’Elia.

For everyone tired of the same old thing for Taco Tuesday, Domino’s is here to help spice things up with a chance to win free chicken taco pizzas for you and a friend! Head to Domino’s Twitter and Instagram channels every Taco Tuesday from Aug. 25-Sept. 15 to enter for the chance to win the new chicken taco pizza. For official sweepstakes rules and details, visit https://bit.ly/3kUw7zV and https://bit.ly/2Q0SbdZ .

About Domino’s Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino’s Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world’s top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 17,100 stores in over 90 markets. Domino’s had global retail sales of over $14.3 billion in 2019, with over $7.0 billion in the U.S. and nearly $7.3 billion internationally. In the second quarter of 2020, Domino’s had global retail sales of over $3.4 billion, with over $1.9 billion in the U.S. and over $1.5 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino’s stores as of the end of the second quarter of 2020. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino’s achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2019 from digital channels, primarily online ordering and mobile applications. In the U.S., Domino’s generates over 65% of sales via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those developed for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo and Twitter – as well as Domino’s Hotspots®, an ordering platform featuring over 200,000 unique, non-traditional delivery locations. In June 2019, through an announced partnership with Nuro, Domino’s furthered its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery. In late 2019, Domino’s opened the Domino’s Innovation Garage adjacent to its headquarters in Ann Arbor, Michigan to fuel continued technology and operational innovation – while also launching its GPS technology, allowing customers to follow the progress of the delivery driver from store to doorstep. In mid-2020, Domino’s launched a brand-new way to order contactless carryout nationwide via Domino’s Carside Delivery

, which customers can choose when placing a prepaid online order.

Order – dominos.com

AnyWare Ordering – anyware.dominos.com

Company Info – biz.dominos.com

Twitter – twitter.com/dominos

Facebook – facebook.com/dominos

Instagram – instagram.com/dominos

YouTube – youtube.com/dominos

Please visit our Investor Relations website at biz.dominos.com to view news, announcements, earnings releases, investor presentations and conference webcasts.

Contact:

Jenny Fouracre

313-300-6822

jenny.fouracre@dominos.com

The post Designed for Delivery: Domino's Introduces New Chicken Taco and Cheeseburger Pizzas first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.