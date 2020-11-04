DeSantis touts Florida’s relatively smooth Election Day, slams pollsters and TV news networks

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made a brief appearance Wednesday at the Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee to tout Florida’s relative lack of chaos during Tuesday’s election. He called the contrast between Florida and some other battleground states “dramatic" and cited the transparency of Sunshine State results, saying that said in some other places across the country, “it’s a black hole.” “Perhaps 2020 is the year that we vanquished the ghosts of Bush vs. Gore,” the governor said.