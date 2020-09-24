DeSantis says he’ll lift restaurant capacity restrictions soon

September 24, 2020From www.sun-sentinel.com
John Raoux
In a discussion with Stanford professors and doctors critical of restrictive measures to combat the coronavirus favored by most public health experts, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he'll be lifting restrictions on restaurant and bar operations soon, and will be preempting local orders that are more restrictive than the state's. He also criticized FSU president John Thrasher for threatening to suspend students to attend large parties or refuse to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19.