DeSantis itching to reopen just about everything but Florida’s government

September 8, 2020From www.sun-sentinel.com
Joe Burbank
There hasn't been an in-person Cabinet meeting since February. The Capitol remains closed to the public. State workers are still operating under social distancing restrictions and mask wearing guidelines. But the Governor has insisted on opening schools for in-person learning, allowed visitors for nursing homes, encouraging theme parks to expand attendance caps, inviting more tourists to the state and is looking at reducing restrictions on bars and restaurants.