DeSantis calls insurrection ‘really unfortunate’ and ‘really a sad thing to see’

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that last week’s insurrection “was a really unfortunate thing,” adding that “it was really, really a sad thing to see.” He condemned the violent actions of people who rampaged through the U.S. Capitol and said he supported arrests that are taking place, but was silent about those who encouraged them to travel to Washington, D.C. and who whipped up the insurrectionists at a pre-riot rally.