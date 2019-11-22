Denny’s New Turkey & Dressing Dinner Packs Give Guests A Delicious Ready-to-Serve Meal for a Stress-Free Holiday Season

Spartanburg, SC (RestaurantNews.com) If hosting Thanksgiving elicits visions of overcooked turkeys and lackluster side dishes, then Denny’s has you covered this year. Just in time for the holiday season, Denny’s is introducing a new family-style Turkey & Dressing Dinner Pack to the seasonal menu, providing guests with a carry-out dining option for a stress-free holiday dinner at home. The new meals are made with the same high-quality, flavorful food that guests have come to expect from Denny’s, without breaking the bank.

Beginning Friday, November 22, and concluding at 6 p.m. EST on Wednesday, November 27, customers will have the option to order the dinner pack online at Dennys.com for pickup by Thanksgiving, which comfortably feeds four guests. Each dinner pack is prepared ready to heat and serve and features delicious holiday staples: tender carved turkey breast, savory stuffing, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, red-skinned mashed potatoes and one additional side.

“The holidays should be a time for friends and family to gather and spend time with each other – not worrying about shopping, cooking and planning what to eat,” said John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny’s. “Our new Turkey & Dressing Dinner Pack includes all the of the elements of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner without all the hassle of preparation and cooking, so guests can enjoy quality time with their loved ones and eliminate any stress in the kitchen.”

Turkey & Dressing Dinner Packs must be ordered online at least 24 hours before the desired pickup time. This special dining option is not available for dine-in and is offered at participating Denny’s locations for a limited time.

About Denny’s

Denny’s is one of America’s largest full-service family restaurant chains, currently operating more than 1,700 franchised, licensed, and company-owned restaurants across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, the United Kingdom, Aruba, El Salvador, and Indonesia. For further information on Denny’s, including news releases, please visit the Denny’s website at www.dennys.com or the brand’s social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Instagram or YouTube.

