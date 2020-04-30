Denny’s Launches Make-at-Home Meal Kits and Expanded Grocery Delivery Services to Help Feed Communities

Spartanburg, SC ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Denny’s Market is open and available for your “at-home” meal solutions. Participating Denny’s locations throughout the country will now be offering Make-at-Home Meal Kits that include all the ingredients for a family meal with simple assembly instructions.

With prices starting at $12.99, the Meal Kits were created to provide families with an opportunity to add an interactive element to a Denny’s meal, are available in select locations and includes all of the ingredients to prepare diner favorites, including:

Complete Breakfast Meal Kit: serves 4-6 and includes bacon strips, eggs, milk, biscuits or English muffins, grapes, strawberries, assorted jelly packets and Signature Diner Blend Coffee with a variety of sweeteners.

Picnic Sandwich Meal Kit: serves 4-6 and includes deli shaved turkey, deli shaved ham, swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, one loaf of 7-grain bread, green leaf lettuce, whole tomatoes, red onion, mayo and mustard packets

Chicken & Rice Dinner Meal Kit: serves 4 and includes chicken breasts, swiss cheese, mushrooms, onions, broccoli and whole grain rice packets

Slow-Cooked Pot Roast Meal Kit: serves 6-8 and includes pot roast and gravy, broccoli, mashed potatoes, hoagie rolls and garlic spread

Apple Crisp Dessert Kit: serves 4-6 and includes one oven-ready tray of apple crisp, a quart of vanilla ice cream and salted caramel sauce

Additionally, at select locations across the country, the Denny’s Market offers grocery service for guests to safely get grocery staples like bread, assorted meats and cheese, eggs and toilet paper. Orders for pick-up or delivery can be placed online, through the Denny’s On Demand app or by phone. The new free delivery service allows guests to get essential grocery items without compromising social distancing protocols or having to enter high-contact spaces.

“Denny’s is committed to finding new and innovative ways to continue to feed our communities, especially during this time when we’re practicing social distancing and staying at home,” said John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny’s. “We hope that our Denny’s Market meal kits and grocery program helps alleviate the need to go to overcrowded grocery stores and make mealtime a little easier.”

For more information, please visit www.dennys.com .

