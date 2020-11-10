Denny’s Invites Veterans Nationwide to Enjoy a Free Build Your Own Grand Slam on November 11

Denny’s continues its yearly tradition to honor America’s veterans for their service the offer will be available to all servicemen and women from 5 a.m. to noon*

Spartanburg, SC ( RestaurantNews.com ) On Veterans Day, Denny’s will continue its ongoing tradition of offering a complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam to all active, inactive and military personnel to thank America’s veterans for their endless service and dedication.

One of Denny’s signature breakfast entrees, the Build Your Own Grand Slam includes a choice of four delicious items for a fully customizable breakfast. And with more than 11 choices – such as fluffy buttermilk pancakes, eggs cooked to order, bacon strips, buttermilk biscuits and hash browns – there is something for everyone. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations from 5 a.m. to noon* with a valid military ID or DD 214.

“While the world may look different this year, as America’s Diner we are still committed to honoring America’s heroes as we always have, ” said John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny’s. “We’ve worked diligently over the last several months to ensure the health and safety of dine-in guests and are proud to welcome in veteran’s across the country to safely have a hot meal on us, a small token of our great appreciation for their service.”

For more information about Denny’s or to find a participating location near you, please visit www.dennys.com , and more information on Denny’s safety procedures during the pandemic is here .

*Denny’s Veterans Day offer is valid for dine-in only and will not be available for online ordering through ‘Denny’s on Demand.’ Some locations may open after 5 a.m.; check your local restaurant for its hours of operation.

