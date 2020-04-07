Denny’s Introduces Shareable Family Packs for Convenient At-Home Dining, Available for Free Delivery and Takeout

Spartanburg, SC ( RestaurantNews.com ) With families spending more time at home, cooking multiple meals for your family each day can easily become tiresome, to say the least. Denny’s new Shareable Family Packs, available nationwide on Tuesday, April 7, can satisfy your whole family’s Denny’s cravings without ever leaving the house. Perfect for Easter weekend or brunching-in, these meal packs are a one-stop-shop for a delicious and fun dining experience, right at home.

Now available with free contact-less delivery or by pick up, each of the Family Packs serve 4-5 people and feature a winning lineup of Denny’s menu favorites for family-style dining and maximum enjoyment, including the famous Denny’s Grand Slam, Build-Your-Own Cheeseburger Pack and Premium Chicken Tenders Pack:

Grand Slam Pack: Grand Slams for the whole family, including eight buttermilk pancakes, eight scrambled eggs, four slices of savory bacon, four sausage links, and hearty hash browns (option to add toast to the pack)



Build Your Own Cheeseburger Pack: Delicious cheeseburgers for four, stacked with four hand-pressed 100% beef patties topped with American cheese with option to add custom toppings like lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, mayo, ketchup, and mustard. Each patty is served between two brioche buns and with a side of wavy-cut fries. Option order without cheese as well.



Premium Chicken Tenders Pack: Sixteen premium, golden-fried chicken tenderloins served with wavy-cut fries and BBQ and honey mustard sauces for dipping



Side Packs (a la carte packs feed four): Savory sides to round out any meal pack include red-skinned mashed potatoes (with or without gravy), broccoli or sweet petite corn



Beverage Packs (pick any four beverages): Signature diner blend coffee Regular decaf coffee Fresh brewed tea Lemonade Mango Lemonade Strawberry Lemonade Soft Drinks, including Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, Root Beer, Fanta and Hi-C



The new Shareable Family Packs are just one of many initiatives that Denny’s has created to continue to do what they do best – to feed people – during the Coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic. In the restaurant, Denny’s is strictly adhering to all guidelines provided by the CDC, WHO and local public health agencies to ensure the health and safety of our guests, employees, their families and communities. While most in-restaurant services are not currently available, free delivery using Denny’s On Demand and contactless delivery options are available at Dennys.com. Many Denny’s locations across the country are also providing “dine-thru” and curbside pickup experiences for customers to assist in limiting personal contact.

“While we are all navigating together through this challenging time, whether it be for a weekend brunch, a mid-day meal or a family dinner, it’s our hope that Denny’s can provide the comfort of a safe, made-to-order meal that pleases everybody in the family, and plays one small part in our belief that we’ll all come out of this stronger with a deeper connection with our families and communities than ever before,” said John Dillon, Chief Brand Officer for Denny’s.

Family Packs are priced between $24.99 – $28.99 and all are available for takeout or delivery, every day including Easter Sunday. Placing an order is simple and easy – just call a local Denny’s or order directly at Dennys.com. Substitutions for other menu items are not available.

For more information please visit www.dennys.com .

