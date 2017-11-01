Denny’s Honors Servicemen And Women With Veterans Day Observance

Military personnel thanked with a free Build Your Own Grand Slam® on Nov. 10

Spartanburg, SC (RestaurantNews.com) To celebrate America’s veterans this year, Denny’s invites active, inactive and military personnel into its booths on Friday, Nov. 10 to enjoy a free Build Your Own Grand Slam® as a thank you for their service and dedication to the nation.

On Friday, Nov. 10, in observance of Veterans Day, participating Denny’s locations nationwide will offer a complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam® to service members. This diner classic includes a choice of delicious breakfast items such as two fluffy buttermilk or hearty wheat pancakes, two eggs cooked to order, two sizzling bacon strips or hash browns. The offer is valid from 5 a.m. to noon with a valid military ID.

“At Denny’s, we look forward to honoring America’s heroes during our Veterans Day observance event,” said John Dillon, @DillonJohnW, chief marketing officer for Denny’s. “We cannot thank our servicemen and women enough and are incredibly grateful for the commitment and sacrifices they have made to defend our country. We are proud to show a small token of our appreciation.”

For more information about Denny’s or to find a participating location near you, please visit www.dennys.com.

About Denny’s Corp.

Denny’s is one of America’s largest full-service family restaurant chains, currently operating over 1,700 franchised, licensed and company-owned restaurants across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, New Zealand, Mexico, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Guam, the United Arab Emirates, Curaçao, El Salvador and the Philippines. For further information on Denny’s, including news releases, please visit the Denny’s website at www.dennys.com or the brand’s social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Instagram or YouTube.