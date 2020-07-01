Denny’s Corporation and its Franchisees Hiring 10,000 Restaurant Employees Nationwide

Hiring Effort Seeks Talent across the U.S. as Demand Surges

Spartanburg, SC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Today, Denny’s announced its plans to hire 10,000 restaurant-level employees at both company and franchise operated restaurants across the United States by the end of 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unemployment to rise, impacting countless Americans, and Denny’s is committed to helping people get back to work. Denny’s Corporation and its franchisees are helping to jumpstart hiring across the U.S., by providing job opportunities to future employees.

With dine-in restrictions lifting and guests returning to restaurants as well as taking advantage of takeout and delivery options, Denny’s is encouraging people, especially those in the severely impacted restaurant industry, to apply for a position at one of its franchises or company-owned restaurants around the country. As demand for dine-in service grows, Denny’s hopes to employ jobseekers from a variety of diverse backgrounds, boost morale in local communities and play a part in the nationwide effort to lower unemployment rates. Denny’s is hiring restaurant managers, cooks, servers, hosts and more.

“With more and more of our restaurants reopening, Denny’s is poised for growth,” said John Miller, Chief Executive Officer at Denny’s Corporation. “Guests are once again walking through our doors, and to meet this demand, support our franchisees and ensure the best dining experience possible, we and our franchisees will be hiring thousands of new Denny’s employees across the nation.”

Denny’s best-in-class safety and sanitation practices have not only contributed to an increase in dine-in traffic but created new specialty roles. For example, every Denny’s restaurant now has a Sanitation Specialist who disinfects surfaces following each guest visit and notifies new guests which areas have been recently sanitized.

Denny’s creates pathways to opportunity for its employees through employment, education and training. Employees are encouraged to participate in the Breakthrough Leadership Training and Development program, which provides exclusive access to numerous creative and interactive employee engagement curricula, leadership workshops, simulations, games and mobile learning and educational training videos.

“At Denny’s, we’ve been eager to have our guests return for the meals they love, but we recognize that we will need a larger workforce to continue providing the best and safest experience possible,” said Chris Bode, Chief Operating Officer at Denny’s. “Denny’s isn’t just a restaurant, it’s a family and right now our mission is to ensure our franchisees have the talent they need to continue innovating and delivering the excellent guest experience Denny’s is known for.”

When businesses and restaurants began to close their doors, Denny’s helped feed the communities in which it serves and kept its guests’ spirits high by creating convenient meal options like Shareable Family Packs, expanding curbside ordering technology, grocery pick up at many locations and rolling out fun products like Father’s Day Bacon Bouquets. Many of these innovations launched during the pandemic were developed by Denny’s restaurant teams. Employees at the restaurant-level also played a significant role in driving donations to local food banks across the country and providing free meals for first responders.

If you’re interested in joining the Denny’s family, visit Dennys.com/Careers to explore employment opportunities nationwide.

About Denny’s Corp.

Denny’s Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America’s largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. Denny’s has approximately 1,700 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 147 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, Indonesia, and Aruba. For further information on Denny’s, including news releases, please visit the Denny’s website at www.dennys.com or the brand’s social channels via Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube .