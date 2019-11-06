Denny’s Continues Tradition of Honoring Veterans with a Free Build Your Own Grand Slam on November 11

This Veterans Day, all servicemen and women nationwide are invited to enjoy a free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon

Spartanburg, SC (RestaurantNews.com) As an ongoing tradition and to thank America’s veterans for their endless service and dedication, Denny’s is inviting all active, inactive and military personnel into participating Denny’s locations nationwide, on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11 from 5 a.m. to noon to enjoy a complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam.

One of Denny’s signature breakfast entrees, the Build Your Own Grand Slam includes a choice of four delicious items to truly make it your own. And with over 13 choices –such as fluffy buttermilk pancakes, eggs cooked to order, bacon strips, buttermilk biscuits, hash browns and oatmeal – there is something for everyone. The offer is valid for dine-in only from 5 a.m. to noon with a valid military ID or DD 214.

“At Denny’s, we look forward to thanking our country’s heroes each year and welcoming them into our restaurants nationwide for a hearty breakfast,” said John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny’s. “Every gesture to thank our veterans is meaningful and we’re proud to serve those who have served our country every day, with a special acknowledgement on Veterans Day.”

To launch this yearly initiative that gives back to our nation’s heroes, Denny’s latest nationally televised commercial features heartwarming exchanges from real military patrons that dined at Denny’s last year on Veterans Day, which can be viewed here. For more information about Denny’s or to find a participating location near you, please visit www.dennys.com.

*Denny’s Veterans Day offer is valid for dine-in only and will not be available for online ordering through ‘Denny’s on Demand.’

About Denny’s

Denny’s is one of America’s largest full-service family restaurant chains, currently operating more than 1,700 franchised, licensed, and company-owned restaurants across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, the United Kingdom, Aruba, El Salvador, and Indonesia. For further information on Denny’s, including news releases, please visit the Denny’s website at www.dennys.com or the brand’s social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Instagram or YouTube.

Media Contact:

Ashley Kraynak

646-428-0619

dennys@allisonpr.com