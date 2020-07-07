Denny’s Announces New Partnership With St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Funds raised will support treatment and research of childhood cancer, other life-threatening diseases

Spartanburg, SC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN), one of the world’s largest full-service family dining chains, today announced a new partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital ®, which is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Starting today, Denny’s will donate a portion of the proceeds to St. Jude for every meal ordered off the Denny’s kids’ menu to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.® The kid’s menu was designed with artwork created by St. Jude patient Marleigh, who has since completed her treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

“St. Jude is a special and inspiring institution, and there are so many families who have been touched by cancer and sickle cell disease that we knew Denny’s could help make a difference,” said John Dillon, Chief Brand Officer and Executive Vice President at Denny’s. “Together, we will fund important medical research and treatment that will help those who need it most – the children with cancer and other catastrophic diseases.”

Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened nearly 60 years ago. St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies from cancer.

“We are elated that artwork designed by St. Jude patient, Marleigh, will be featured on the kids’ menu in Denny’s restaurants all across the United States,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “Marleigh is an extraordinary young girl. Her journey has not been easy, just like the thousands of children treated each year at St. Jude. Denny’s ongoing commitment to donate proceeds from every kids’ menu sale, from every restaurant across the nation, can make a difference in the lives of kids like Marleigh and help ensure that no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food because we believe all a family should worry about is helping their child live.”

For more information please visit www.Dennys.com .

About Denny’s Corp.

Denny’s is one of America’s largest full-service family restaurant chains, currently operating 1,700 franchised, licensed and company-owned restaurants across the United States, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guam, Honduras, Mexico, Puerto Rico and New Zealand. For further information on Denny’s, including news releases, please visit the Denny’s website at www.dennys.com or the brand’s social channels via Facebook , Twitter , Tumblr, Pinterest, Instagram or YouTube .

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org , liking St. Jude on Facebook , following St. Jude on Twitter , Instagram and TikTok , and subscribing to its YouTube channel.