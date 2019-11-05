Denny’s Announces New Holiday-Inspired Menu Items, Giving Guests Even More Options for Sweet and Festive Meals This Season

Spartanburg, SC (RestaurantNews.com) With the holiday season right around the corner, Denny’s is introducing a new menu with a variety of hearty holiday feasts and a selection of sweet holiday delights to provide guests with the delicious flavors they crave without breaking the bank.

“We are entering one of our favorite seasons and we look forward to serving our guests meals and experiences that exceed expectations,” said John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny’s. “Our new Sweet Holiday Delights menu and Festive Holiday Feasts menu offers premium entrees and comforting flavors so whether guests are gathering around a cozy booth in our restaurants or dialing up ‘Denny’s On Demand’ for a hot meal delivered to their location, we’re serving up holiday favorites and new flavors.”

Available 24/7 nationwide, Denny’s new menu selections include:

Cinnamon Roll Pancake Breakfast – Buttermilk pancakes cooked with cinnamon crumb topping and topped with whipped cream. Served with a pitcher of warm cream cheese icing for drizzling, plus two eggs, hash browns and a choice of two bacon strips or sausage links. Also available with an option to substitute warm salted caramel.

NEW! Bourbon Chicken & Garlic Peppercorn Sirloin Dinner – A USDA choice cut, 8 oz. seasoned sirloin steak topped with garlic peppercorn butter and a grilled seasoned chicken breast covered with a bourbon glaze, fire-roasted bell peppers, onions and mushrooms. Served with two sides and dinner bread.

NEW! Garlic Peppercorn Sirloin & Premium Chicken Tenders Dinner – A USDA choice cut, 8 oz. seasoned sirloin steak topped with garlic peppercorn butter and premium golden-fried chicken tenderloins with choice of dipping sauce. Served with two sides and dinner bread.

Turkey & Dressing Dinner – This delicious turkey dinner features tender carved turkey breast, savory stuffing, turkey gravy and cranberry sauce. Served with two sides and dinner bread.

NEW! Apple Bourbon Crepe Breakfast – Folded with vanilla cream and topped with caramel apple walnut bourbon sauce. Served with two eggs, hash browns, plus two bacon strips or two sausage links.

And guests who are looking to top off their meal with a sweet ending, can enjoy New! Double Chocolate Pancake Puppies and signature Pecan Pie and Pumpkin Pie – sold by the slice or whole.

For more information please visit www.dennys.com.

About Denny’s

Denny’s is one of America’s largest full-service family restaurant chains, currently operating more than 1,700 franchised, licensed, and company-owned restaurants across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, the United Kingdom, Aruba, El Salvador, and Indonesia. For further information on Denny’s, including news releases, please visit the Denny’s website at www.dennys.com or the brand’s social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Instagram or YouTube.

