CONTRIBUTED PHOTO / THE MORNING CALL
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Denise Cali, who survived a brutal attack by Lehigh Valley serial killer Harvey Miguel Robinson, dies

January 20, 2021
From www.mcall.com
By
Daniel Patrick Sheehan
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO / THE MORNING CALL

The murderer Harvey Robinson's 1993 attack on Denise Cali would lead to his arrest and conviction.