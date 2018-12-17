Demoralized Mushroom Spread: a recipe from the Northwest arts community cookbook called 'Cook'

From a cookbook put together by artists, gallerists, curators and more, this recipe is perfect for a party snack or just to eat happily all by yourself.

By artist Shannon Eakins, this easy, funny and forgiving recipe appears in the splendid Northwest arts community cookbook called "Cook."

DEMORALIZED MUSHROOM SPREAD

Don't let the brown-grey of it get you down. Spread it on a cracker or toast, and you will taste the deep and bright through the sadness. - Shannon Eakins

8 ounces cremini, mini bella or whatever they call brown button mushrooms

1 cup of flat parsley leaves - typically the product of a small bunch

1-4 cloves of garlic - How are cloves even a measurement? They vary in size so much!

4 tablespoons salted butter

1 teaspoon soy or tamari sauce

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

A few grinds of black pepper

Juice from a half of a lemon - more if you need

Mince mushrooms, parsley and garlic in a food processor or by hand.

Melt butter in a low pan on medium and add the minced ingredients to it before the butter burns.

Now watch.

The mushrooms start to sweat and release their water. The parsley wilts. It becomes a soupy mess. Add the soy, Worcestershire and pepper. Lower heat a little. Stir periodically.

How long do you simmer? It's different every time. Look at it. Has the moisture evaporated? Has the parsley wilted and darkened? Is there a buttery corona forming on the edges? Have the mushrooms given up? If so, add the lemon juice and simmer for another minute or so.

Serve warm or lukewarm.

