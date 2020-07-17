Lynne Sladky
Democrats blast DeSantis, demand statewide mask order, seek South Florida shutdown

July 17, 2020
From www.sun-sentinel.com
By
Anthony Man
As the coronavirus pandemic worsens, the state’s congressional Democrats insisted Friday that Gov. Ron DeSantis issue a statewide order telling people to wear masks in public and implement targeted shutdowns in South Florida and other Covid-19 hotspots. The Democrats were unsparing in their criticism of the Republican governor’s handling of the coronavirus, depicting him as a politician who’s more devoted to President Donald Trump than in protecting the health of Floridians.