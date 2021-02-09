Democratic, Republican Illinois politicians ask Biden to keep Chicago’s top federal prosecutor to see through ongoing corruption probes

Illinois’ two Democratic senators on Tuesday called on President Joe Biden to reconsider removing Chicago’s top federal prosecutor from his post, saying they were not consulted in the matter and that he should remain in office to “conclude sensitive investigations.” The joint statement by Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth came after news reports Monday said the Biden administration will seek the resignations of virtually all U.S. attorneys who were appointed by Trump — which would include John Lausch, the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois.